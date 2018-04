April 2, 2018: A look at the backup on Interstate 95 northbound.

A crash closed lanes on Interstate 95 in Northeast Philadelphia Monday morning.

The multi-vehicle crash caused a big backup northbound at Cottman Avenue after 7 a.m., NBC10 First Alert Traffic reporter Jessica Boyington said.

A lane remained closed as of 7:45. The damage was done as a long backup remained.

Traffic finally started moving again after 8 a.m.

No word on injuries or what caused the wrecked.