Deadly Crash on I-95 in Northeast Philadelphia - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Deadly Crash on I-95 in Northeast Philadelphia

The crash happened Wednesday night in the northbound lanes of I-95 near Bridge Street.

By David Chang

Published at 10:20 PM EDT on Jul 11, 2018 | Updated at 12:39 AM EDT on Jul 12, 2018

    At least one person is dead following a crash on I-95 in Northeast Philadelphia.

    The crash happened Wednesday night in the northbound lanes of I-95 near Bridge Street. A vehicle overturned and at least one person was taken to the hospital where he or she was later pronounced dead.

    Officials have not yet released the victim's identity.

    I-95 northbound was shut down at the location of the crash and traffic was backed up for miles as vehicles were diverted at the Allegheny Avenue exit.

    Northbound lanes later reopened.

      

