At least one person is dead following a crash on I-95 in Northeast Philadelphia.
The crash happened Wednesday night in the northbound lanes of I-95 near Bridge Street. A vehicle overturned and at least one person was taken to the hospital where he or she was later pronounced dead.
Officials have not yet released the victim's identity.
I-95 northbound was shut down at the location of the crash and traffic was backed up for miles as vehicles were diverted at the Allegheny Avenue exit.
Northbound lanes later reopened.