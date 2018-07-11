I-95 northbound in Northeast Philadelphia was backed up for miles Wednesday night due to a deadly crash.

At least one person is dead following a crash on I-95 in Northeast Philadelphia.

The crash happened Wednesday night in the northbound lanes of I-95 near Bridge Street. A vehicle overturned and at least one person was taken to the hospital where he or she was later pronounced dead.

Officials have not yet released the victim's identity.

I-95 northbound was shut down at the location of the crash and traffic was backed up for miles as vehicles were diverted at the Allegheny Avenue exit.

Northbound lanes later reopened.

