At least six people were hurt during a shooting in North Philadelphia on Sunday.

The victims were on 8th and Clearfield streets around 5:30 p.m. when an unidentified gunman opened fire. At least six people were shot, police said.

The victims were taken to the hospital. Police have not yet revealed their conditions.

No arrests have been made and police have not yet released a description of any suspects.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.