Video Captures Person of Interest in Gloucester Twp. Arsons

Surveillance video captured a person of interest in at least four arson fires in Gloucester Township, New Jersey.

Surveillance video captured a person of interest in multiple arson fires in Gloucester Township, New Jersey.

The unidentified male was captured on surveillance video on June 26 around 2:45 a.m. pouring a flammable liquid onto several townhouses and then intentionally setting it on fire.

The fire was the fourth that occurred at a construction site on Iron Gate Road in Gloucester Township’s Erial community. Other fires occurred on Sept. 29, 2017, Nov. 27, 2017, Jan. 3, 2018 and June 26, 2018. Officials say each fire began early morning and appeared to be intentionally set.

The person of interest is described as a white male, possibly in his teens to early 20s. If you have any information on his identity, please call Gloucester Township Police at 856-228-4500 or the anonymous Crime Tip Line at 856-842-5560. You can also send an anonymous tip by texting TIP GLOTWPPD and your message to 888777.