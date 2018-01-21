Eagles Fans Line Up Waiting to Tailgate

The gates may not open until later this morning, but fans are already lining up to get into the lots. NBC10's Randy Gyllenhaal is talking to fans who have already arrived and interviewed the first fan who was in line. That fan has a message for Eagles owner Jeff Lurie. (Published Sunday, Jan 21, 2018)

The gates may not open until later this morning, but fans are already lining up to get into the lots. NBC10's Randy Gyllenhaal is talking to fans who... See More