2025 NFL Honors: A look at the awards, host, watch info and more
Here’s all the info for the 2025 NFL Honors, which will be held in New Orleans on Feb. 6 just before the Super Bowl.
NFL conference championship schedule: Chiefs, Bills, Commanders, Eagles in
The Chiefs, Commanders, Eagles and X have reached the AFC and NFC title games. Here’s everything to know about the conference title schedule.
Winners, losers as Bills outlast Ravens 27-25 to reach AFC Championship
The Buffalo Bills beat the Baltimore Ravens 27-25 Sunday to move onto the AFC title game, where the Kansas City Chiefs await.
5 takeaways from Eagles' divisional win over Rams as Saquon Barkley runs wild
Saquon Barkley rushed for 205 yards to lead Philadelphia to the NFC Championship Game. Here are five takeaways Sunday’s Eagles-Rams game.
Record for most championship games in a row: Chiefs nearing Patriots record
The Chiefs are headed to their seventh straight AFC Championship Game, but they are still short of the Patriots’ all-time record.