2 Teens Ejected and Killed in Crash on Roosevelt Boulevard

What to Know Two teens were killed in a crash on Roosevelt Boulevard Saturday night.

The 19-year-old and 17-year-old victims were both ejected from their vehicle after crashing with another car at an intersection.

A memorial was built for the teens and a candlelight vigil is expected to take place at 6 p.m. Sunday.

Friends and family are mourning two teenagers who died after they were ejected from a vehicle in a crash on Roosevelt Boulevard in Philadelphia Saturday night.

Police said a 19-year-old man was driving a 2007 Nissan southbound on Roosevelt Boulevard around 10:45 p.m. A 17-year-old boy was his passenger.

The Nissan collided with a 1998 Subaru Legacy at the intersection of Roosevelt Boulevard and Deveraux Street. The crash caused the Nissan to veer right and crash into a tree as well as the front lawn of a home on the 1500 block of Stevens Street.

The teens were ejected from the vehicle which also struck a parked and unoccupied 1997 Toyota Avalon. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Subaru Legacy, a 30-year-old man, was not hurt. His passenger, a 27-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries however.

Police continue to investigate what led to the crash and have not yet identified the teens. Friends of the victims created a memorial for them at the crash site. They described both teens as funny and kind people who were always in a good mood. A candlelight vigil for the victims is scheduled to take place at 6 p.m.

Nearly 2700 crashes occurred on Roosevelt Boulevard between 2013 and 2017 and 25 percent of those crashes were fatal or led to serious injuries, according to PennDOT. Last year, 21 people died on the Boulevard, according to the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia.

Two weeks ago, city council approved speed cameras for Roosevelt Boulevard in an effort to make the road safer. Anyone caught driving more than 11 miles per hour over the speed limit on the road will face a fine.