New Jersey Transit officials say a boy was injured when he tried to hang from a light rail train.

An NJ Transit spokesman says the boy fell when a Hudson-Bergen Light Rail train began moving at the Martin Luther King Drive station in Jersey City Tuesday night.

The boy was taken to Jersey City Medical Center with a serious head injury injuries that is not life-threatening. It wasn't clear whether the boy was hit by the train after he fell or hit his head on the ground.

Police have charged the boy with defiant trespassing and interference with transportation.

Service continued to operate in both directions using a single track.