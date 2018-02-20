2 Hurt After Pickup Truck Crashes Into NJ AutoZone Store

A pickup truck crashed into a New Jersey AutoZone store Monday night, trapping a customer under debris. NBC10's Jersey Shore Bureau reporter Ted Greenberg shows us the damage that was left behind as well as surveillance video of the crash.

Two men are recovering after a pickup truck crashed into an AutoZone store in Ventnor, New Jersey Monday night.

Police say a 38-year-old Ventnor, New Jersey man was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado around 6 p.m. when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the AutoZone store at the Ventnor Plaza Shopping Center on 5044 Wellington Avenue. Witnesses told police they saw the pickup truck pulled over on the side of Wellington Avenue prior to the crash. It then accelerated, came across the road, jumped the curb, drove over rocks and careened across the parking lot before hitting the store.

Surveillance video of the crash shows glass flying and shelves full of merchandise collapsing.

“It was unbelievable,” said Kimmon Watson, a manager at the shopping center. “Pictures don’t really tell the story. You have to see it for yourself."

Both the driver as well as a 33-year-old customer inside the store were injured during the crash. The customer was trapped inside and then pulled out and helped to safety by another shopper and store employee.

“That was spectacular,” Watson said. “They came to his rescue as soon as they heard the crash.”

The customer and the driver were taken to the Atlanticare Regional Medical Center and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle was removed from the store and turned over to AutoZone and Lamar Properties. The store will remain boarded up as the repairs continue. Ventnor City Police are investigating the crash but don’t believe it was intentional.

