A crash closed a section of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Wednesday morning.

The wreck around 6:30 a.m. at milepost 283 in Denver, Lancaster County closed all the westbound lanes between the Reading (286) and Lebanon/Lancaster (266) interchanges.

The turnpike didn’t reveal a timetable for when the crash will be cleared.

Motorists looking to get around the wreck can “take US Route 222 south (5 miles) to US Route 322 west (18 miles) to PA Route 72 south (1.5 miles),” the turnpike said. Motorists can then get back on the turnpike at the Lebanon/Lancaster Interchange.

An eastbound lane was also closed as crews worked to clear the crash.

PennDOT is urging people to stay of roads and has instituted speed restrictions (45 mph) on other major highways due to a nor'easter impacting the region.

No word yet what caused the turnpike crash.