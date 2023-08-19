An investigation is underway after five people were shot in West Philadelphia, just after 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

When police arrived at the scene at the 500 block of North Creighton Street they found four women and one man struck by gunfire, along with 38 shell casings, according to police.

Police said all victims were transported to the hospital. The four women are listed in stable condition and the man is listed in critical condition.

Two nearby homes were also hit by bullets, according to police.

No arrests have been made. Police have not released information on any suspects.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.