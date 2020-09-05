4 Killed as Fire Rips Through Kensington Home

Four people died when a fire ripped through a row home in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood Saturday morning, fire officials said.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 3300 block of Kip Street shortly before 8 a.m. and arrived to find flames and smoke billowing from the first and second floors of the house, Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said.

The commissioner said firefighters had received reports of people trapped inside and made an "aggressive interior attack" on the blaze before finding four bodies.

“The worst thing for any firefighter is not being able to save a life. There was a level of fire spread, it happened very fast, apparently," Thiel said.

The fire reached two alarms in the densely packed block, with some 60 firefighters, medics and "support personnel," responding, he said.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the fire, but it left the front of the house black from soot and smoke. The adjacent houses did not appear to be heavily damaged.

Investigators were also working to identify the deceased.