4 Dead in DUI Crash on I-76 in Philadelphia, Police Say

A driver who was under the influence crashed into another vehicle, killing four people, on the Schuylkill Expressway early Saturday morning, police said.

Victor Spizzirri, 31, of Pennsylvania, was driving on I-76 westbound at milepost 340 around 1:45 a.m. when he swerved across lanes and struck a second car, according to investigators. Spizzirri’s car spun and overturned multiple times before stopping on the right shoulder of the off ramp to Roosevelt Boulevard northbound.

The second car was struck in the back and propelled forward into a bridge pillar on I-76 westbound.

All four people inside the second car were pronounced dead at the scene. Spizzirri was taken to Temple University Hospital with moderate injuries.

Spizzirri showed signs of impairment, according to investigators. He was arrested and charged with homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence and other related offenses.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.