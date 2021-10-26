4 Charged in Shooting Outside NJ Walmart That Killed Teen and Injured Father

Three young men and a young woman were arrested in connection to a shooting outside of a South Jersey Walmart earlier this month that killed a teen boy and injured his father.

Kayhree Simmons, 19, Jayviyohn J. Earley, 19, Kweli L. McCants, 20, and Azza Kamnaksh, 19, all of Willingboro, New Jersey, were arrested and charged in the death of 17-year-old Albert Williams of Hammonton, New Jersey.

On Oct. 7 around 10:15 p.m., Burlington Township Police responded to the parking lot of the Walmart Supercenter on Mount Holly Road in Burlington Township. When they arrived they found Williams and his 44-year-old father suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden where the teen was pronounced dead. His father was treated and released.

Investigators said the four suspects had previously planned to meet in the Walmart parking lot when an argument ensued, followed by gunfire. Police didn’t reveal additional details however.

Simmons is charged with murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, conspiracy to commit robbery, hindering and obstruction.

Earley is charged with murder and conspiracy to commit robbery. He was also charged on Oct. 13 with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a firearm in relation to a drug offense based on evidence uncovered during the investigation of the Walmart shooting, police said.

McCants is charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and hindering. He was also charged on Oct. 14 with possession of a large capacity ammunition magazine and possession of a controlled dangerous substance based on evidence uncovered during the investigation of the Walmart shooting.

Kamnaksh is charged with hindering and obstruction. Kamnaksh was also charged on Oct. 13 with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a firearm in relation to a drug offense based on evidence uncovered during the Walmart shooting investigation.

Simmons, Earley and McCants are being held in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly. Kamnaksh is lodged in the Atlantic County Justice Facility in Mays Landing. Earley was detained pending trial during a hearing on Tuesday in Superior Court. The other suspects are awaiting detention hearings.