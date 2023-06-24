34-year-old man killed in Southwest Philadelphia

Police in Southwest Philadelphia are investigating a shooting from Friday night that left one man dead.

According to police, officers responded to a call along the 6400 block of Greenway Avenue, at about 8:40 p.m. on Friday night to find a man lying in the street after being shot multiple times.

Police said that first repsponders took the 34-year-old man to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced before 9 p.m.

No arrest has been made in this shooting and no weapon has been recovered, but law enforcement officials said that an investigation into this incident is ongoing.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.