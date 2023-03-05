30-Year-Old Woman Dies in Crash on I-95 in Delaware

Police in Delaware are investigating after a 30-year-old woman died in a single vehicle collision near Newark, Delaware on Saturday evening.

According to police, the incident occurred just before 10:30 p.m. when a 2014 white Dodge Journey, driven by a 24-year-old man, was headed northbound on Interstate 95, south of the service plaza.

Law enforcement officials said, for unknown reasons, the Dodge exited the roadway off the right shoulder and overturned.

Officials said three people -- all residents of Wilmington -- were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. The driver and a 23-year-old female passenger were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

A 30-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the vehicle, died after being taken to a local hospital, according to officials.

According to law enforcement officials, the cause of this crash is still under investigation and charges may be filed.