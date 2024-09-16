3 arrested in bust of ‘large-scale' meth, fentanyl ring in Berks Co., police say

Police in Berks County have announced the arrests of three men who, officials claim, operated a 'large-scale' drug distribution ring and seized more than a $1 million worth of drugs.

According to officials, 28-year-old Selwyn Alcala-Garcia and Marcial Cooper, 33, both of Reading, along with Rashan Brinkley, 47, of Laureldale, were arrested following a raid of a number of properties and vehicles that happened on Thursday, Sept. 12. 2024.

The three men were apprehended through, what officials called "Operation Trapped," through which, "[d]etectives made numerous undercover purchases in conjunction with intensive surveillance to identify the defendants and stash locations."

The operation, police officials said, began in April as an investigation into drug trafficking in Reading. Following this investigation, on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, officials executed search warrants on homes located on: the 1400 block of Birch Street, the 1600 block of N. 10th Street and the 600 block of Tulpehocken Street, all in Reading, as well as a home on the 500 block of Emerson Avenue in Laureldale.

Along with these properties, police officials also executed search warrants on eight vehicles that were tied to this alleged drug trafficking ring.

As a result of these searches, police officials said they recovered:

Approximately 2.4 pounds of crack cocaine

Approximately 6.75 pounds of powdered cocaine

Approximately 11 pounds of methamphetamine

Approximately 8 pounds of fentanyl

A Mossberg MC2SC 9mm handgun with loaded magazine

A Smith and Wesson M&P-15 with loaded magazine

A Glock 31 Gen 4 .357 with loaded magazine

Three extended 9mm magazines and a large stock of ammunition

Officials believe the seized drugs had a value of over $1.2 million, they said on Monday.

The three men have been charged with drug possession, intent to deliver and related offenses.

Also, Cooper was charged with several weapon offenses.

All three men are in police custody in Berks County and they have been incarcerated on $1 million bail.

This is an ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone who had any additional information on this case is asked to contact the Berks County Detectives at 610-478-7171.

Anonymous tips can also be sent to Crime Alert Berks County by either calling 877-373-9913, downloading the ALERTBERKS app on a mobile device, or by sending a text message by typing ALERTBERKS along with a tip to 847411.