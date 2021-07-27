Delaware

3 Dead, 2 Hurt in 3 Separate Shootings in Wilmington, Delaware

No arrests have been made in any of the shootings. 

By David Chang

NBC Universal, Inc.

Three people were killed while two others were hurt in three separate shootings in Wilmington, Delaware, on Monday.

The first shooting occurred shortly after 7 p.m. on the 600 block of North Monroe Street. A gunman shot a 32-year-old man and a 33-year-old man. Both victims were taken to the hospital where the 32-year-old died from his injuries. The 33-year-old is in stable condition.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Shortly before 10 p.m., another shooting occurred at a house on 2nd and Van Buren streets. At least two people were killed in the shooting. 

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 1 hour ago

Loved Ones Remember Teen Who Was Shot and Killed in West Philadelphia

Philadelphia 4 hours ago

4 Women Stabbed, Woman Struck by Bat During Brawl in Olney

Finally, around 10:40 p.m., a person was shot on East 23rd and Jessup streets. The victim was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition. 

No arrests have been made in any of the shootings and police have not released descriptions of any suspects.

This article tagged under:

Delawaregun violenceWilmington
Local Tokyo Olympics Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Traffic Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us