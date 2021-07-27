3 Dead, 2 Hurt in 3 Separate Shootings in Wilmington, Delaware

Three people were killed while two others were hurt in three separate shootings in Wilmington, Delaware, on Monday.

The first shooting occurred shortly after 7 p.m. on the 600 block of North Monroe Street. A gunman shot a 32-year-old man and a 33-year-old man. Both victims were taken to the hospital where the 32-year-old died from his injuries. The 33-year-old is in stable condition.

Shortly before 10 p.m., another shooting occurred at a house on 2nd and Van Buren streets. At least two people were killed in the shooting.

Finally, around 10:40 p.m., a person was shot on East 23rd and Jessup streets. The victim was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

No arrests have been made in any of the shootings and police have not released descriptions of any suspects.