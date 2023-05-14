27-Year-Old Man Dies in Delaware Crash

Delaware State Police are investigating after a man died in a vehicle crash along Lewes-Georgetown Highway, in Georgetown, Delaware, on Saturday evening.

According to law enforcement officials, the incident happened at about 5:02 p.m., when a 2020 Ford Eco Sport, driven by a 27-year-old man, exited the roadway while traveling westbound on Lewes-Georgetown Highway, west of Fawn Lane.

Investigators said that, for an unknown reason, the vehicle exited the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver -- who police have not yet provided identifying information for, pending notification of the victim's family -- was pronounced at the scene of the crash, officials said .

Law enforcement officials said the incident is under investigation.