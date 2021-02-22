Hatfield Township

2 Teens Hurt, Another in Custody Following Stabbing at School Playground

Both victims were taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital for further treatment. Officials have not yet revealed their conditions. 

Two teenagers are in the hospital while another is in custody following a stabbing at a playground outside a Montgomery County elementary school. 

Police responded to the Oak Park Elementary School on 500 Squirrel Lane in Hatfield Township on Monday around 5:20 p.m. When they arrived they found two teens in the rear exterior playground suffering from multiple stab wounds. 

A teen boy was later taken into custody in connection to the incident. Police are not identifying him due to his age. 

"Tragic events such as this are always upsetting," a spokesperson for the North Penn School District wrote in a released statement on the incident. "I want to assure you that the safety of the Oak Park community is our number one priority. Thank you to our local police and NPSD security who responded swiftly to this evening's events."

