Two contractors working on the Ben Franklin Bridge were hit and killed by a train Friday night, officials said.

The pair were struck by a westbound train just before 10 p.m. Firefighters were spotted by SkyForce10 attempting to free the contractors.

PATCO reported delays in both directions following the incident as only one track was being utilized.

PATCO trains were back to running on schedule at around 12:45 a.m. Saturday morning.

Additional information was not immediately available.