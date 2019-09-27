Two children were found unconscious in a house on Route 143 in Albany Township, Pennsylvania, Sept. 23, 2019. They died three days later at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest.

A 4-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy died Thursday afternoon at a Lehigh County hospital from unknown causes, three days after they were found unconscious inside a house in rural Berks County.

Brinley Snyder and Conner Snyder, of Albany Township, Pennsylvania, died shortly before 5 p.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, according to the Lehigh County coroner's office in a statement Friday.

"An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death," the coroner's office said in a statement for each of the children.

Little is known about the circumstances leading up to the children's deaths or state police finding them unconscious.

Troopers rushed them to the hospital Monday afternoon from a house in the 2400 block of Route 143. The house in which the children were found is one of three homes in a row, and surrounded by farmland.