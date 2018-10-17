2 Dead, 1 Injured in New Jersey House Fire

Three people were trapped inside a Burlington County home Monday night. One victim survived, but two others were killed.

Officials said the fire broke out around 8:45 p.m. in the home’s garage. It spread rapidly throughout the rest of the house, located in the 500 block of Willow Boulevard in Browns Mills.

Neighbors alerted firefighters that at least three people were trapped inside. Only one was rescued in time. That victim was airlifted to a local hospital, but their condition is not known at this time.

Police have not released the names or identities of the those killed.