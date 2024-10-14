12-year-old boy killed after a tree branch fell in Lawrenceville, NJ, police say

A child was killed after a tree branch fell on him in Lawrenceville, New Jersey Monday afternoon, according to the Lawrence Township police.

Officials said before 2 p.m., the 12-year-old boy was playing with a friend near a playground when a tree branch fell and killed the boy.

At this time the boy's identity has not been released.

SkyForce10 was over the scene and a tree was down near a kid's playset.

At this time there is no additional information from police.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as information becomes available.