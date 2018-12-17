Solar photovoltaic panels generate electricity at an Exelon solar power facility on September 1, 2010 in Chicago, Illinois. The 10-megawatt facility located on the city's south side is the largest urban solar installation in the United States. The 32,292 panels can generate more than 14,000 megawatt-hours of electricity per year, enough to meet the annual energy requirements of up to 1,500 homes. The array in Adams County, Pennsylvania, feeding the City of Philadelphia, will be seven times as large. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

A solar array large enough to power 22 percent of the entire City of Philadelphia's governmental electricity needs is in the works, and will get the sign-off by Mayor Jim Kenney.

The deal is one of the biggest between an American city and a clean-energy provider, officials said.

The solar panels will be built on open space in Adams County in south central Pennsylvania. The city sign a 20-year power purchase agreement with a Radnor-based company called Community Energy Solar.

The project will easily be the largest solar array in the state.

"It'll be seven times as large," Community Energy Solar CEO Brent Alderfer said.

Alderfer, a native of Montgomery County who spent 18 years in Colorado, including a stint on that state's energy commission, co-founded the clean energy company in 1999.

He said the company began working in wind energy, but entered the solar sector in recent years.

Some more facts about the landmark deal:

- The 70-megawatt solar array will be built in Straban Township, right outside historic Gettysburg. It will dwarf the next largest solar array in Pennsylvania, which is 12 megawatts.

- The City of Philadelphia will enter into an agreement through the Philadelphia Energy Authority, which will purchase enough electricity to make up 22 percent of the city's annual needs.

- The deal is officially with Adams Solar LLC, which will be a subsidiary of Community Energy Solar. The city will enter into a fixed rate, which all sides are hailing as a way to save money over the course of a 20-year agreement as more traditional energy providers are expected to see prices rise in the decades ahead.

- Adams Solar has promised to meet all city diversity hiring requirements. In light of concerns by some city lawmakers that it would be difficult to meet those standards using only Adams County residents, the company and city officials have said workers would come in part from outside the county, which is about 100 miles west of Philadelphia.