Red Cross seeks blood donations; here's where to give this month in the Philadelphia region

'Tis the season of giving. The American Red Cross is urging people to set aside time this holiday season to make a lifesaving blood or platelet donations.

Officials said during the winter months it's hard for the Red Cross to collect enough blood for patients.

When donors give the gift of blood or platelet donation in December, the Red Cross will say thank you with several exciting opportunities.

Thanks to Prime Video and their new film "Candy Cane Lane", featuring an all-star cast, including Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross, and directed by Reginald Hudlin, those who come to give blood, platelets or AB Elite plasma Dec. 1-31, 2023, will automatically be entered for a chance to win a $1,000 Amazon.com Gift Card and a 65-inch Omni QLED Series Amazon Fire TV. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Amazon.

Those who come to give blood, platelets, or AB Elite plasma Dec. 1-17, 2023, will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Amazon.

Those who come to give blood, platelets or AB Elite plasma Dec. 18, 2023-Jan. 5, 2024, will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last.

Thinking about donating? Here's a list of upcoming blood donation opportunities in the Philadelphia region from Dec. 7 through the end of the year.

Philadelphia County

Philadelphia Blood Donation Center

700 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia

Monday-Wednesday: 11:45 a.m.-8 p.m.

Thursday: 10:15 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Friday-Sunday: 7:15 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Northeast Philadelphia Blood Donation Center

1401 Rhawn St., Philadelphia

Monday-Wednesday: 11:45 a.m.-8 p.m.

Thursday: 10:15 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Friday-Sunday: 7:15 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

12/7 - 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Sickle Cell Disease Association of American at Pinn Memorial Baptist Church, 2251 N. 54th St.

12/7 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Tenth Presbyterian Church, 1701 Delancey St.

12/8 - 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Temple University, Student Faculty Center, 3340 N. Broad St.

12/10 -10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., St. Thomas Indian Orthodox Church, 1009 Unruh Ave.

12/12 - 7 a.m. - 5 p.m., Colket Translational Research Building, 3501 Civic Center Blvd

12/12 - 7 a.m. - 5 p.m., Pennsylvania Hospital Pine Building, 800 Spruce St.

12/13 - 7 a.m. - 5 p.m., Colket Translational Research Building, 3501 Civic Center Blvd

12/13 - 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Germantown Jewish Centre, 400 W. Ellet St.

12/13 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Our Lady of Calvary, 11024 Knights Road

12/14 - 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., American Red Cross Southeastern Pennsylvania, 2221 Chestnut St.

12/15 - 7 a.m. - 5 p.m., Nazareth Hospital, 2601 Holme Ave.

12/16 - 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Red Cross Southeastern Pennsylvania, 2221 Chestnut St.

12/16 - 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Mercy Neighborhood Ministries of Philadelphia, Inc., 1939 W. Venango St.

12/17 - 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Northeast Family YMCA, 11088 Knights Road

12/19 - 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S. Broad St.

12/20 - 7 a.m. - 5 p.m., Jefferson Torresdale Hospital Church, 10800 Knights Road

12/20 - 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., BNY Mellon, 1735 Market St.

12/21 - 7 a.m. - 5 p.m., Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia, 5501 Old York Road

12/21 - 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Chestnut Hill Hospital, 8835 Germantown Ave.

12/22 - 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., American Red Cross Southeastern Pennsylvania, 2221 Chestnut St.

12/22 - 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, 242 S. 20th St.

12/22 - 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St. Anselm Roman Catholic Church, 12670 Dunks Ferry Road

12/22 - 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Commodore Barry Club, 6815 Emlen St.

12/23 - 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., American Red Cross Southeastern Pennsylvania, 2221 Chestnut St.

12/24 - 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Courtyard by Marriott Philadelphia South at The Navy Yard, 1001 Intrepid Ave.

12/26 - 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., American Red Cross Southeastern Pennsylvania, 2221 Chestnut St.

12/28 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Katherine of Siena Parish Center, 9700 Frankford Ave.

12/30 - 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., American Red Cross Southeastern Pennsylvania, 2221 Chestnut St.

Montgomery County

Horsham Blood Donation Center - Whole Blood and Platelets

116G Welsh Road, Horsham

Monday-Tuesday: 11:45 a.m.-8 p.m.

Wednesday: 10:45 a.m.-7 p.m.

Thursday-Sunday: 7:15 a.m.-3 p.m.

Abington

12/15 - 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Abington Hospital Jefferson Health, Lenfest Pavilion, Frobese Conference Center, 1200 Old York Road

Ambler

12/7 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 S. Ridge Ave.

12/8 - 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ambler Area YMCA, 1325 Mckean Road

12/28 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Borough of Ambler Hall, 131 Rosemary Ave.

Ardmore

12/18 - 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 415 E. Athens Ave.

12/22 - 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Palombaro Club, 2632 E. County Line Road

Audubon

12/16 - 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Victory Church, 2650 Audubon Road

Collegeville

12/15 - 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Trinity United Church of Christ, 532 E. Main St.

Conshohocken

12/11 - 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Plymouth Fire Company, 1323 Colwell Lane

12/15 - 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Spring Mill of Conshohocken, 1100 Hector St.

12/29 - 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., George Clay Fire Company, 426 Ford St.

East Norriton

12/18 - 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., East Norriton Township Building, 2501 E. Stanbridge St.

Fort Washington

12/24 - 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Holiday Inn Express and Suites, 432 Pennsylvania Ave.

Gladwyne

12/21 - 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Beth David Reform Congregation, 1130 Vaughan Lane

Glenside

12/12 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., VFW Post No. 676 North Penn, 2519 Jenkintown Road

12/20 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Knights of Columbus Flaherty Council No. 3128, 235 Limekiln Pike

12/26 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., VFW Post No. 676 North Penn, 2519 Jenkintown Road

12/29 -12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St. Luke the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 2316 Fairhill Ave.

Harleysville

12/9 - 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Salford Mennonite Church, 480 Groff's Mill Road

Hatboro

12/29 - 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Willow Grove YMCA, 3400 Davisville Road

Haverford

12/19 - 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Haverford Township Community Center, 9000 Parkview Drive

King of Prussia

12/19 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Upper Merion Township Building, 175 W. Valley Forge Road

12/26 - 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Alloy King of Prussia, 301 W. Dekalb Pike

12/30 - 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mother of Divine Providence School, 405 Allendale Road

Kulpsville

12/28 - 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., The Peter Powerhouse Foundation at Towamencin Mennonite Church, 1980 Sumneytown Pike

Lafayette Hill

12/21 - 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Whitemarsh Township Building, 616 Germantown Pike

12/26 - 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Congregation Or Ami, 708 Ridge Pike

Lansdale

12/7 - 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., North Penn High School, 1340 Valley Forge Road

12/14 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Bethel Hill United Methodist Church, 2000 Bethel Road

12/19 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Morgandale Condominiums, 1015 Forty Foot Road

12/22 - 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., North Penn YMCA, 608 E. Main St.

12/22 - 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Corpus Christi Church, 900 Sumneytown Pike

12/27 - 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 1000 W. Main St.

12/31 - 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jefferson Lansdale Hospital, 100 Medical Campus Drive

Limerick

12/19 - 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St. James Lutheran Church, 93 Kugler Road

Narberth

12/21 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Margaret School, 227 N. Narberth Ave.

Norristown

12/15 -12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St. Titus Roman Catholic Church, 3006 Keenwood Road

12/29 - 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Norriton Presbyterian Church, 608 N. Trooper Road

North Wales

12/20 - 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Montgomery Township Community and Recreation Center, 1030 Horsham Road

12/21 -1 p.m. - 6 p.m., North Wales Area Library, 233 S. Swartley St.

Oaks

12/11 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Hampton Inn & Suites Valley Forge/Oaks, 100 Cresson Blvd.

12/13 -10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks, 100 Station Ave.

12/14 - 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Green Tree Church of the Brethren, 1078 Egypt Road

Plymouth Meeting

12/18 - 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Church on the Mall, 500 W. Germantown Pike

12/22 - 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., Epiphany of Our Lord, 3050 Walton Road

12/28 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Double Tree Plymouth Meeting, 640 Fountain Road

Pottstown

12/7 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., NAACP at The Ricketts Center, 658 Beech St.

Schwenksville

12/27 - 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, 40 Spring Mount Road

Skippack

12/29 - 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Skippack Township Building, 4089 Heckler Road

Souderton

12/26 -2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 69 W. Broad St.

Stowe

12/18 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Mother Parish, 127 E. Howard St.

Telford

12/12 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 107 W. Lincoln Ave.

12/15 - 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Indian Valley Public Library, 100 E Church Ave.

12/22 - 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Franconia Heritage Restaurant, 508 Harleysville Pike

12/27 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Penn Valley Grace Brethren Church, 320 Third St.

12/27 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Little Zion Lutheran Church, 267 Morwood Road

Willow Grove

12/29 - 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Willow Grove Super Giant Community Center, 315 York Road

Wyndmoor

12/15 - 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Springfield Township Community Center, 1200 E Willow Grove Ave.

12/26 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Springfield Township Community Center, 1200 E Willow Grove Ave.

Wynnewood

12/27 - 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Temple Beth Hillel-Beth El, 1001 Remington Road

Bucks County

Bensalem

12/14 - 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Neshaminy Mall, 707 Neshaminy Mall

12/28 - 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Neshaminy Mall, 707 Neshaminy Mall

Bristol

12/14 - 7:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Lower Bucks Hospital, 501 Bath Road

Buckingham

12/7 - 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, 2631 Durham Road

12/7 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Buckingham Township Building, 4613 Hughesian Drive

Chalfont

12/13 - 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Hilltown Baptist Church, 26 Upper Church Road

12/28 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Jude School, 323 W. Butler Ave.

Churchville

12/13 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., North and Southampton Reformed Church, 1380 Bristol Road

Doylestown

12/14 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Kutz Elementary School, 1950 Turk Road

12/18 - 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Doylestown Hospital, 595 W. State St.

12/18 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Hanusey Park Community Center, 4757 Gordon Road

12/27 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Doylestown United Methodist Church, 320 E. Swamp Road

12/28 - 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Doylestown Presbyterian Church, 125 Mechanics St.

12/29 - 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Wesley Enhanced Living, 200 Veterans Lane

Ivyland

12/20 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Ivyland New Church, 851 W. Bristol Road

12/22 - 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Spring Mill Athletic Club, 173 Jacksonville Road

Langhorne

12/11 - 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sesame Place, Administration Building, 100 Sesame Road

12/19 - 7 a.m. - 5 p.m., St. Mary Medical Center, 1201 Langhorne Newtown Road

12/24 - 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Sheraton Hotel, 400 Oxford Valley Road

12/29 - 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Oxford Valley Mall, 2300 E. Lincoln Highway

Levittown

12/14 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., United Christian Church, 8525 New Falls Road

12/19 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Restoration Church, 401 Pinewood Drive

12/28 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., United Christian Church, 8525 New Falls Road

Newtown

12/7 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Crossing Community Church, 80 Lower Silver Lake Road

Quakertown

12/12 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., West End Fire Company, 1319 Park Ave.

12/19 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., West End Fire Company, 1319 Park Ave.

Richboro

12/28 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Northampton Township Library, 25 Upper Holland Road

Southampton

12/12 - 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Upper Southampton Community Center, 913 Willow St.

Warminster

12/7 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Warminster YMCA, 626 York Road

12/8 - 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Warminster, 500 Madison Ave.

12/12 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Bucks County Seventh Day Adventist, 10 Greene Road

Yardley

12/18 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Lower Bucks Masonic Lodge No. 427, Heacock and Edgewood roads

12/26 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Yardley Friends Meeting, 65 N. Main St.

Chester County

West Chester Blood Donation Center - Whole Blood and Platelets

523 East Gay St., West Chester

Monday-Thursday: 11:45 a.m.-7:45 p.m.

Friday-Sunday: 7:15 a.m.-3 p.m.

Berwyn

12/14 - 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Easttown Library, 720 First Ave.

12/20 - 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Westlakes, 1205 Westlakes Drive

Chester Springs

12/11 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 2440 Conestoga Road

Devon

12/20 - 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St. Luke Lutheran Church, 203 N. Valley Forge Road

12/23 - 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Main Line Unitarian Church, 816 S. Valley Forge Road

12/27 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Luke Lutheran Church, 203 N. Valley Forge Road

Downingtown

12/8 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Brandywine Grace Church, 40 W. Pennsylvania Ave.

12/29 - 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Central Presbyterian Church, 100 W. Uwchlan Ave.

Exton

12/4 - 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn Exton/West Chester, 720 E. Eagleview Blvd.

12/8 - 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Lionville Community YMCA, 100 Devon Drive

12/15 - 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., West Whiteland Township Building, 101 Commerce Drive

12/26 - 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Chester County Council Boy Scouts of America, 1 Scouting Way

Kennett Square

12/19 - 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Crosslands, 1660 E. Street Road

12/20 - 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St. Patrick's Religious Education Center, 210 Meredith St.

12/22 - 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Episcopal Church of the Advent, 401 N. Union St.

12/26 - 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn Kennett Square, 815 E. Baltimore Pike

Malvern

12/12 - 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., Bryn Mawr Rehabilitation Hospital, 414 Paoli Pike

12/18 - 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Penn State Great Valley, 30 E. Swedesford Road

Paoli

12/7 - 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Church of the Good Samaritan, 212 W. Lancaster Ave.

12/31 - 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Paoli Hospital, 255 W. Lancaster Ave.

Parkesburg

12/21 - 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., VFW Post No. 4480, 406 Fourth Ave.

Phoenixville

12/8 - 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., GraceCrossing Community Church, 248 Church St.

12/18 - 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Phoenixville Recreation Center, 501 Franklin Ave.

12/19 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., VFW Post No. 1564 Ettinger Powers Campbell, 200 Starr St.

12/29 - 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., VFW Post No. 1564 Ettinger Powers Campbell, 200 Starr St.

Pottstown

12/12 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Coventryville United Methodist Church, 1521 Old Ridge Road

West Chester

12/11 - 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus Council No. 1333, 110 W. Market St.

12/12 - 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 10 W. Pleasant Grove Road

12/13 - 7 a.m. - 5 p.m., Chester County Hospital, 701 E. Marshall St.

West Grove

12/11 - 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Avon Grove High School, 10 Waltman Way

12/21 - 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 300 State Road

12/22 - 7 a.m. - 5 p.m., Jennersville YMCA, 880 West Baltimore Pike

Delaware County

Brookhaven

12/18 - 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Faith Community Church, 3515 Edgemont Ave.

Broomall

12/19 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Temple Sholom, 55 N. Church Lane

12/28 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church, 220 Lawrence Road

Bryn Mawr

12/11 - 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Ludington Public Library, 5 S. Bryn Mawr Ave.

12/12 - 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Our Mother of Good Counsel, 31 Pennswood Road

12/20 - 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Church of the Redeemer Parish House, 230 Pennswood Road

Crum Lynne

12/29 - 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Eddystone Fire Company No. 1, 1112 E. Seventh St.

Folsom

12/18 - 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ridley Township Public Library, 100 E. MacDade Blvd.

Glen Mills

12/19 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Glen Mills Community Center, 54 Threewood Drive

Havertown

12/9 - 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Haverford Area YMCA, 891 N. Eagle Road

12/27 - 6 a.m. - 4 p.m., Haverford Area YMCA, 891 N. Eagle Road

Media

12/15 - 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Rocky Run YMCA, 1299 W. Baltimore Pike

12/27 - 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., VFW Post No. 3460, 11 Hilltop St.

Newtown Square

12/10 - 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Rafferty Subaru, 4700 West Chester Pike

12/12 - 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., St. Alban's Episcopal Church, 3625 Chapel Road

12/21 - 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Trinity Health, Ellis Preserve, 3805 West Chester Pike, Suite 100

Primos

12/29 - 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St. Eugene School, 110 S. Oak Ave.

Radnor

12/19 - 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Penn Medicine at Radnor, 145 King of Prussia Road

12/20 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Radnor Senior High School, 130 King of Prussia Road

Secane

12/8 - 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Ridley Area YMCA, 900 South Ave.

Springfield

12/27 - 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., Springfield Country Club, 400 W. Sproul Road

Strafford

12/27- 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Tredyffrin Public Library, 582 Upper Gulph Road

Swarthmore

12/11- 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Swarthmore Presbyterian Church, 727 Harvard Ave.

12/11- 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Swarthmore Presbyterian Church, 727 Harvard Ave.

Wallingford

12/5 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Ohev Shalom, 2 S. Chester Road

12/26 - 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., Garden City Fire Company No. 1, 412 Moore Road

12/29 -8 a.m. - 1 p.m., St. John Chrysostom Catholic School, 605 S. Providence Road

Wayne

12/15 - 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Radnor Memorial Library, 114 W. Wayne Ave.

If you would like to schedule an appointment you can use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).