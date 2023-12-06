Red Cross seeks blood donations; here's where to give this month in the Philadelphia region

'Tis the season of giving. The American Red Cross is urging people to set aside time this holiday season to make a lifesaving blood or platelet donations.
Officials said during the winter months it's hard for the Red Cross to collect enough blood for patients.
When donors give the gift of blood or platelet donation in December, the Red Cross will say thank you with several exciting opportunities.
- Thanks to Prime Video and their new film "Candy Cane Lane", featuring an all-star cast, including Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross, and directed by Reginald Hudlin, those who come to give blood, platelets or AB Elite plasma Dec. 1-31, 2023, will automatically be entered for a chance to win a $1,000 Amazon.com Gift Card and a 65-inch Omni QLED Series Amazon Fire TV. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Amazon.
- Those who come to give blood, platelets, or AB Elite plasma Dec. 1-17, 2023, will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Amazon.
- Those who come to give blood, platelets or AB Elite plasma Dec. 18, 2023-Jan. 5, 2024, will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last.
Thinking about donating? Here's a list of upcoming blood donation opportunities in the Philadelphia region from Dec. 7 through the end of the year.
Philadelphia County
Philadelphia Blood Donation Center
700 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia
- Monday-Wednesday: 11:45 a.m.-8 p.m.
- Thursday: 10:15 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
- Friday-Sunday: 7:15 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Northeast Philadelphia Blood Donation Center
1401 Rhawn St., Philadelphia
- Monday-Wednesday: 11:45 a.m.-8 p.m.
- Thursday: 10:15 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
- Friday-Sunday: 7:15 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
12/7 - 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Sickle Cell Disease Association of American at Pinn Memorial Baptist Church, 2251 N. 54th St.
12/7 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Tenth Presbyterian Church, 1701 Delancey St.
12/8 - 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Temple University, Student Faculty Center, 3340 N. Broad St.
12/10 -10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., St. Thomas Indian Orthodox Church, 1009 Unruh Ave.
12/12 - 7 a.m. - 5 p.m., Colket Translational Research Building, 3501 Civic Center Blvd
12/12 - 7 a.m. - 5 p.m., Pennsylvania Hospital Pine Building, 800 Spruce St.
12/13 - 7 a.m. - 5 p.m., Colket Translational Research Building, 3501 Civic Center Blvd
12/13 - 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Germantown Jewish Centre, 400 W. Ellet St.
12/13 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Our Lady of Calvary, 11024 Knights Road
12/14 - 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., American Red Cross Southeastern Pennsylvania, 2221 Chestnut St.
12/15 - 7 a.m. - 5 p.m., Nazareth Hospital, 2601 Holme Ave.
12/16 - 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Red Cross Southeastern Pennsylvania, 2221 Chestnut St.
12/16 - 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Mercy Neighborhood Ministries of Philadelphia, Inc., 1939 W. Venango St.
12/17 - 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Northeast Family YMCA, 11088 Knights Road
12/19 - 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S. Broad St.
12/20 - 7 a.m. - 5 p.m., Jefferson Torresdale Hospital Church, 10800 Knights Road
12/20 - 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., BNY Mellon, 1735 Market St.
12/21 - 7 a.m. - 5 p.m., Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia, 5501 Old York Road
12/21 - 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Chestnut Hill Hospital, 8835 Germantown Ave.
12/22 - 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., American Red Cross Southeastern Pennsylvania, 2221 Chestnut St.
12/22 - 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, 242 S. 20th St.
12/22 - 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St. Anselm Roman Catholic Church, 12670 Dunks Ferry Road
12/22 - 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Commodore Barry Club, 6815 Emlen St.
12/23 - 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., American Red Cross Southeastern Pennsylvania, 2221 Chestnut St.
12/24 - 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Courtyard by Marriott Philadelphia South at The Navy Yard, 1001 Intrepid Ave.
12/26 - 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., American Red Cross Southeastern Pennsylvania, 2221 Chestnut St.
12/28 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Katherine of Siena Parish Center, 9700 Frankford Ave.
12/30 - 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., American Red Cross Southeastern Pennsylvania, 2221 Chestnut St.
Montgomery County
Horsham Blood Donation Center - Whole Blood and Platelets
116G Welsh Road, Horsham
- Monday-Tuesday: 11:45 a.m.-8 p.m.
- Wednesday: 10:45 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Thursday-Sunday: 7:15 a.m.-3 p.m.
Abington
12/15 - 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Abington Hospital Jefferson Health, Lenfest Pavilion, Frobese Conference Center, 1200 Old York Road
Ambler
12/7 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 S. Ridge Ave.
12/8 - 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ambler Area YMCA, 1325 Mckean Road
12/28 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Borough of Ambler Hall, 131 Rosemary Ave.
Ardmore
12/18 - 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 415 E. Athens Ave.
12/22 - 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Palombaro Club, 2632 E. County Line Road
Audubon
12/16 - 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Victory Church, 2650 Audubon Road
Collegeville
12/15 - 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Trinity United Church of Christ, 532 E. Main St.
Conshohocken
12/11 - 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Plymouth Fire Company, 1323 Colwell Lane
12/15 - 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Spring Mill of Conshohocken, 1100 Hector St.
12/29 - 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., George Clay Fire Company, 426 Ford St.
East Norriton
12/18 - 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., East Norriton Township Building, 2501 E. Stanbridge St.
Fort Washington
12/24 - 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Holiday Inn Express and Suites, 432 Pennsylvania Ave.
Gladwyne
12/21 - 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Beth David Reform Congregation, 1130 Vaughan Lane
Glenside
12/12 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., VFW Post No. 676 North Penn, 2519 Jenkintown Road
12/20 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Knights of Columbus Flaherty Council No. 3128, 235 Limekiln Pike
12/26 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., VFW Post No. 676 North Penn, 2519 Jenkintown Road
12/29 -12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St. Luke the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 2316 Fairhill Ave.
Harleysville
12/9 - 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Salford Mennonite Church, 480 Groff's Mill Road
Hatboro
12/29 - 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Willow Grove YMCA, 3400 Davisville Road
Haverford
12/19 - 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Haverford Township Community Center, 9000 Parkview Drive
King of Prussia
12/19 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Upper Merion Township Building, 175 W. Valley Forge Road
12/26 - 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Alloy King of Prussia, 301 W. Dekalb Pike
12/30 - 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mother of Divine Providence School, 405 Allendale Road
Kulpsville
12/28 - 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., The Peter Powerhouse Foundation at Towamencin Mennonite Church, 1980 Sumneytown Pike
Lafayette Hill
12/21 - 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Whitemarsh Township Building, 616 Germantown Pike
12/26 - 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Congregation Or Ami, 708 Ridge Pike
Lansdale
12/7 - 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., North Penn High School, 1340 Valley Forge Road
12/14 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Bethel Hill United Methodist Church, 2000 Bethel Road
12/19 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Morgandale Condominiums, 1015 Forty Foot Road
12/22 - 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., North Penn YMCA, 608 E. Main St.
12/22 - 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Corpus Christi Church, 900 Sumneytown Pike
12/27 - 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 1000 W. Main St.
12/31 - 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jefferson Lansdale Hospital, 100 Medical Campus Drive
Limerick
12/19 - 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St. James Lutheran Church, 93 Kugler Road
Narberth
12/21 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Margaret School, 227 N. Narberth Ave.
Norristown
12/15 -12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St. Titus Roman Catholic Church, 3006 Keenwood Road
12/29 - 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Norriton Presbyterian Church, 608 N. Trooper Road
North Wales
12/20 - 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Montgomery Township Community and Recreation Center, 1030 Horsham Road
12/21 -1 p.m. - 6 p.m., North Wales Area Library, 233 S. Swartley St.
Oaks
12/11 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Hampton Inn & Suites Valley Forge/Oaks, 100 Cresson Blvd.
12/13 -10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks, 100 Station Ave.
12/14 - 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Green Tree Church of the Brethren, 1078 Egypt Road
Plymouth Meeting
12/18 - 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Church on the Mall, 500 W. Germantown Pike
12/22 - 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., Epiphany of Our Lord, 3050 Walton Road
12/28 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Double Tree Plymouth Meeting, 640 Fountain Road
Pottstown
12/7 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., NAACP at The Ricketts Center, 658 Beech St.
Schwenksville
12/27 - 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, 40 Spring Mount Road
Skippack
12/29 - 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Skippack Township Building, 4089 Heckler Road
Souderton
12/26 -2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 69 W. Broad St.
Stowe
12/18 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Mother Parish, 127 E. Howard St.
Telford
12/12 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 107 W. Lincoln Ave.
12/15 - 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Indian Valley Public Library, 100 E Church Ave.
12/22 - 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Franconia Heritage Restaurant, 508 Harleysville Pike
12/27 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Penn Valley Grace Brethren Church, 320 Third St.
12/27 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Little Zion Lutheran Church, 267 Morwood Road
Willow Grove
12/29 - 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Willow Grove Super Giant Community Center, 315 York Road
Wyndmoor
12/15 - 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Springfield Township Community Center, 1200 E Willow Grove Ave.
12/26 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Springfield Township Community Center, 1200 E Willow Grove Ave.
Wynnewood
12/27 - 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Temple Beth Hillel-Beth El, 1001 Remington Road
Bucks County
Bensalem
12/14 - 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Neshaminy Mall, 707 Neshaminy Mall
12/28 - 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Neshaminy Mall, 707 Neshaminy Mall
Bristol
12/14 - 7:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Lower Bucks Hospital, 501 Bath Road
Buckingham
12/7 - 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, 2631 Durham Road
12/7 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Buckingham Township Building, 4613 Hughesian Drive
Chalfont
12/13 - 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Hilltown Baptist Church, 26 Upper Church Road
12/28 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Jude School, 323 W. Butler Ave.
Churchville
12/13 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., North and Southampton Reformed Church, 1380 Bristol Road
Doylestown
12/14 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Kutz Elementary School, 1950 Turk Road
12/18 - 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Doylestown Hospital, 595 W. State St.
12/18 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Hanusey Park Community Center, 4757 Gordon Road
12/27 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Doylestown United Methodist Church, 320 E. Swamp Road
12/28 - 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Doylestown Presbyterian Church, 125 Mechanics St.
12/29 - 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Wesley Enhanced Living, 200 Veterans Lane
Ivyland
12/20 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Ivyland New Church, 851 W. Bristol Road
12/22 - 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Spring Mill Athletic Club, 173 Jacksonville Road
Langhorne
12/11 - 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sesame Place, Administration Building, 100 Sesame Road
12/19 - 7 a.m. - 5 p.m., St. Mary Medical Center, 1201 Langhorne Newtown Road
12/24 - 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Sheraton Hotel, 400 Oxford Valley Road
12/29 - 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Oxford Valley Mall, 2300 E. Lincoln Highway
Levittown
12/14 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., United Christian Church, 8525 New Falls Road
12/19 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Restoration Church, 401 Pinewood Drive
12/28 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., United Christian Church, 8525 New Falls Road
Newtown
12/7 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Crossing Community Church, 80 Lower Silver Lake Road
Quakertown
12/12 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., West End Fire Company, 1319 Park Ave.
12/19 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., West End Fire Company, 1319 Park Ave.
Richboro
12/28 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Northampton Township Library, 25 Upper Holland Road
Southampton
12/12 - 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Upper Southampton Community Center, 913 Willow St.
Warminster
12/7 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Warminster YMCA, 626 York Road
12/8 - 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Warminster, 500 Madison Ave.
12/12 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Bucks County Seventh Day Adventist, 10 Greene Road
Yardley
12/18 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Lower Bucks Masonic Lodge No. 427, Heacock and Edgewood roads
12/26 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Yardley Friends Meeting, 65 N. Main St.
Chester County
West Chester Blood Donation Center - Whole Blood and Platelets
523 East Gay St., West Chester
- Monday-Thursday: 11:45 a.m.-7:45 p.m.
- Friday-Sunday: 7:15 a.m.-3 p.m.
Berwyn
12/14 - 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Easttown Library, 720 First Ave.
12/20 - 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Westlakes, 1205 Westlakes Drive
Chester Springs
12/11 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 2440 Conestoga Road
Devon
12/20 - 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St. Luke Lutheran Church, 203 N. Valley Forge Road
12/23 - 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Main Line Unitarian Church, 816 S. Valley Forge Road
12/27 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Luke Lutheran Church, 203 N. Valley Forge Road
Downingtown
12/8 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Brandywine Grace Church, 40 W. Pennsylvania Ave.
12/29 - 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Central Presbyterian Church, 100 W. Uwchlan Ave.
Exton
12/4 - 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn Exton/West Chester, 720 E. Eagleview Blvd.
12/8 - 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Lionville Community YMCA, 100 Devon Drive
12/15 - 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., West Whiteland Township Building, 101 Commerce Drive
12/26 - 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Chester County Council Boy Scouts of America, 1 Scouting Way
Kennett Square
12/19 - 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Crosslands, 1660 E. Street Road
12/20 - 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St. Patrick's Religious Education Center, 210 Meredith St.
12/22 - 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Episcopal Church of the Advent, 401 N. Union St.
12/26 - 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn Kennett Square, 815 E. Baltimore Pike
Malvern
12/12 - 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., Bryn Mawr Rehabilitation Hospital, 414 Paoli Pike
12/18 - 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Penn State Great Valley, 30 E. Swedesford Road
Paoli
12/7 - 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Church of the Good Samaritan, 212 W. Lancaster Ave.
12/31 - 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Paoli Hospital, 255 W. Lancaster Ave.
Parkesburg
12/21 - 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., VFW Post No. 4480, 406 Fourth Ave.
Phoenixville
12/8 - 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., GraceCrossing Community Church, 248 Church St.
12/18 - 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Phoenixville Recreation Center, 501 Franklin Ave.
12/19 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., VFW Post No. 1564 Ettinger Powers Campbell, 200 Starr St.
12/29 - 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., VFW Post No. 1564 Ettinger Powers Campbell, 200 Starr St.
Pottstown
12/12 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Coventryville United Methodist Church, 1521 Old Ridge Road
West Chester
12/11 - 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus Council No. 1333, 110 W. Market St.
12/12 - 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 10 W. Pleasant Grove Road
12/13 - 7 a.m. - 5 p.m., Chester County Hospital, 701 E. Marshall St.
West Grove
12/11 - 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Avon Grove High School, 10 Waltman Way
12/21 - 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 300 State Road
12/22 - 7 a.m. - 5 p.m., Jennersville YMCA, 880 West Baltimore Pike
Delaware County
Brookhaven
12/18 - 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Faith Community Church, 3515 Edgemont Ave.
Broomall
12/19 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Temple Sholom, 55 N. Church Lane
12/28 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church, 220 Lawrence Road
Bryn Mawr
12/11 - 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Ludington Public Library, 5 S. Bryn Mawr Ave.
12/12 - 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Our Mother of Good Counsel, 31 Pennswood Road
12/20 - 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Church of the Redeemer Parish House, 230 Pennswood Road
Crum Lynne
12/29 - 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Eddystone Fire Company No. 1, 1112 E. Seventh St.
Folsom
12/18 - 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ridley Township Public Library, 100 E. MacDade Blvd.
Glen Mills
12/19 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Glen Mills Community Center, 54 Threewood Drive
Havertown
12/9 - 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Haverford Area YMCA, 891 N. Eagle Road
12/27 - 6 a.m. - 4 p.m., Haverford Area YMCA, 891 N. Eagle Road
Media
12/15 - 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Rocky Run YMCA, 1299 W. Baltimore Pike
12/27 - 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., VFW Post No. 3460, 11 Hilltop St.
Newtown Square
12/10 - 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Rafferty Subaru, 4700 West Chester Pike
12/12 - 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., St. Alban's Episcopal Church, 3625 Chapel Road
12/21 - 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Trinity Health, Ellis Preserve, 3805 West Chester Pike, Suite 100
Primos
12/29 - 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St. Eugene School, 110 S. Oak Ave.
Radnor
12/19 - 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Penn Medicine at Radnor, 145 King of Prussia Road
12/20 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Radnor Senior High School, 130 King of Prussia Road
Secane
12/8 - 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Ridley Area YMCA, 900 South Ave.
Springfield
12/27 - 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., Springfield Country Club, 400 W. Sproul Road
Strafford
12/27- 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Tredyffrin Public Library, 582 Upper Gulph Road
Swarthmore
12/11- 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Swarthmore Presbyterian Church, 727 Harvard Ave.
12/11- 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Swarthmore Presbyterian Church, 727 Harvard Ave.
Wallingford
12/5 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Ohev Shalom, 2 S. Chester Road
12/26 - 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., Garden City Fire Company No. 1, 412 Moore Road
12/29 -8 a.m. - 1 p.m., St. John Chrysostom Catholic School, 605 S. Providence Road
Wayne
12/15 - 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Radnor Memorial Library, 114 W. Wayne Ave.
If you would like to schedule an appointment you can use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
