Mumps Outbreak: At Least Three Infected at Mexican Dance

Public health officials are looking for anyone who attended a February dance party in Delaware because they may have been exposed to mumps.

The Delaware Division of Public Health has confirmed that at least three people who went to a social dance in Wilmington Feb. 10 called “Baile Mexicano” or “Mexican Dance” came down with mumps. The event took place at the Chase Center on the Riverfront.

The health officials want anyone who went to the dance, whether they show symptoms or not, to visit a doctor to check for mumps infection and to be vaccinated.

Mumps is a viral infection that spreads through saliva or mucus from the mouth, nose, or throat. An infected person can spread the virus by coughing, sneezing, talking, and through shared items, including utensils.

Some of the symptoms of the virus are a few days of fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness, and loss of appetite, followed by swollen salivary glands, which results in puffy cheeks and a swollen jaw.

The symptoms of this virus start to appear within 16 to 18 days after been infected.

There is no specific treatment for mumps, only management of its symptoms. However, the disease can have serious complications, including infertility in men, inflammation of the brain or spinal cord and deafness.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has noted an increase in the number of mumps outbreaks cases occurring in the United States since late 2015.

“We can prevent further spread of the disease through vaccination," said DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay. He said anyone who is concerned or who lives with someone who has mumps should visit a doctor.

If you attended the “Baile Mexicano” event, or live with someone who attended and subsequently developed mumps, and you don't have health insurance, contact a local clinic. You can also contact a clinic for a vaccination.