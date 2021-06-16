Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you
Pennsylvania

Wolf Backs Permanent To-Go Cocktails, Opposes Provision OK'ing Canned Sales

Republicans in a Senate committee inserted provisions that Gov. Tom Wolf opposes and that Democrats characterized as an attempt to further privatize alcohol sales in Pennsylvania

NBC Universal, Inc.

Gov. Tom Wolf on Tuesday suggested that he will veto a bill that would allow thousands of retailers with licenses to sell beer and wine to begin selling cans of mixed hard alcohol drinks to go, including convenience stores and grocery stores.

Wolf's office said he supports the original intent of the bill: to allow hotels, restaurants and bars to continue making mixed hard alcohol drinks and selling them in to-go containers.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“I support memorializing this relief for bars and restaurants by making cocktails-to-go permanent and I strongly urge the Senate to support Pennsylvania’s bars, restaurants and hotels by sending a clean bill to my desk today," Wolf said in a statement Tuesday.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

Emergency Powers 2 hours ago

Pa.'s COVID-19 Emergency Declaration Formally Ends as Election Is Certified

coronavirus pandemic 19 hours ago

Delaware Governor Plans to Lift Covid State of Emergency in July

Legislation signed by Wolf last year legalized those drinks as a way for establishments hit hard by COVID-19 restrictions to make extra money. The authority to sell the drinks ended Tuesday, when Wolf's pandemic disaster emergency declaration formally ended.

But on Tuesday, Republicans in a Senate committee inserted provisions that Wolf opposes and that Democrats characterized as an attempt to further privatize alcohol sales in Pennsylvania.

Bars and restaurants are now “collateral damage in a bigger debate,” said Chuck Moran, executive director of the Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association.

The new provisions would dramatically expand the availability of hard-alcohol products, allowing beer-and-wine licensees like grocery stores, bars, restaurants, convenience stores and beer distributors to sell mixed drinks in cans.

Private wholesale distributors would sell the products to retailers, not the state-controlled liquor store system.

Currently, only state-owned liquor stores are allowed to sell the cans of mixed drinks at retail in Pennsylvania.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Pennsylvaniacoronavirus pandemicTom WolfHARRISBURG
Local Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV See It, Share It
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us