PREIT has sold a Whole Foods-leased parcel at Plymouth Meeting Mall for $27 million, part of the Philadelphia Real Estate Investment Trust's ongoing plan to raise capital, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal.

The buyer was Agree Realty, a REIT based in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

ince the beginning of 2022, PREIT has sold assets generating $141 million. Asset sales and excess cash from operations went toward paying down $184 million in debt in 2022.

Philadelphia-based PREIT (OTCMKTS: PRET) reported a net loss of $71.3 million in the third quarter of 2022 and was delisted from the New York Stock Exchange in December. The company has said it will explore its options, including positioning itself to become more attractive to another company for a potential merger.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Check out PBJ.com for more details on PREIT's plans.

Stay in the know on all things business with the Philadelphia Business Journal.