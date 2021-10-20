Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
coronavirus

WHO Warns of Rise in COVID Cases Across Europe for Third Consecutive Week

By Robert Towey, CNBC

Alberto Pizzoli | AFP | Getty Images
  • Europe is the only area out of the WHO's six regions of member states where cases are climbing.
  • There were more than 1.3 million Covid cases reported across the continent over the week ended Sunday, a 7% jump from the prior seven days.
  • The situation in Europe is being partially driven by surges in Czechia, Hungary and Poland, where Covid cases jumped 50% over the last week.

Covid cases in Europe have increased for the third consecutive week, World Health Organization officials said at a briefing Wednesday, urging caution as temperatures fall and work, travel and leisure activities return to normal.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Europe is the only area out of the WHO's six regions of member states where cases are climbing, researchers wrote in an epidemiological update published Tuesday. There were more than 1.3 million Covid cases reported across the continent over the week ended Sunday, a 7% jump from the prior seven days.

"That's three weeks of progressive increase," Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO's health emergencies program, said during a Q&A streamed on the organization's social media channels. "So while the overall global curve looks like it's tracking down, Europe has gone up three weeks in a row."

Money Report

Facebook 21 mins ago

From ‘Stranger Things' to ‘Squid Game,' Here's How Much Money You'd Have If You Invested $1,000 in Netflix 10 Years Ago

Congress 23 mins ago

Billionaire Investor Nelson Peltz Says He Talks Every Week to Sen. Joe Manchin, Who Is Pushing to Cut Biden Agenda

The situation in Europe is being partially driven by surges in Czechia, Hungary and Poland, where Ryan said Covid cases jumped 50% over the last week. With winter approaching, Ryan said Covid's already starting to weigh heavily on health-care systems in some countries, limiting the availability of intensive care beds.

Read CNBC's latest global coverage of the Covid pandemic:

White House rolls out plan to quickly immunize kids age 5 to 11 against Covid

UK doctors call for urgent Covid restrictions as experts monitor mutation 

Brazil Senate report urges charging President Bolsonaro with crimes against humanity over Covid response   

The UK has one of the highest Covid infection rates in the world right now: Here's why

Ryan blamed the surge, at least in part, on the easing of Covid restrictions.

"The Northern hemisphere is heading into another winter, and just need to be a little concerned about that uptick across Europe as we enter the late, late, deep autumn," Ryan said. "And as societies are opening up, we're seeing those numbers rise, and in a number of countries, we're already seeing the health system begin to come under pressure, we're seeing the number of available ICU beds decreasing."

And as people prepare to travel and meet in person for the holiday season, Ryan called for unvaccinated individuals to get immunized against the virus in hopes of preventing Covid outbreaks in the months ahead.

"There's good news in the sense that we're not seeing this massive increase, but it's still concerning even in the context of relatively high levels of vaccination," he said.

In addition to the highly transmissible delta variant, which fueled global Covid spikes over the summer, researchers are now monitoring an evolution of the strain that could be even more dangerous. Known as delta plus, experts in the U.K. are seeing the mutation in a growing number of Covid patients.

But there's currently no proof that delta plus is more contagious than its predecessor, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said Tuesday.

And amid a surge in Covid cases and deaths, Russian President Vladimir Putin is requiring most workers to stay home for one week beginning Oct. 30, according to the Associated Press. Russia reported a seven-day average of nearly 31,700 new Covid cases as of Tuesday, up from more than 27,200 a week prior, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirusBusinesspoliticsUS: NewsHealth & Science
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us