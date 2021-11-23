This Millennial Saved $100,000 and Quit Her Marketing Job by Age 25. Here's How She Did It

Having an emergency fund should be a cornerstone of household budgets.

Experts commonly recommend you have at least three months of expenses in savings to handle unexpected setbacks.

But how much money should you save to intentionally quit your job? That is a harder question to answer.

For Tori Dunlap, founder of the woman-focused financial education company Her First 100K, the number was $100,000.

Dunlap landed an entry-level marketing job after graduating college and soon learned that the corporate grind wasn't for her.

She started a blog and set a goal of saving $100,000 by the time she turned 25. Her following grew along with her savings, and the now full-time entrepreneur hit her target shortly after her 25th birthday.

