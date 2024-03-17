Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

How the climate crisis will affect the U.S. economy: Top economists Jeffrey Sachs, Nouriel Roubini and Mark Zandi discuss

By Jack Hillyer,CNBC

Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images

As the climate crisis continues to pose a global threat, top economists are debating its effect on the U.S. economy.

Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, projects "physical risks" will be the biggest economic cost over the next 10 to 20 years. These are damages caused by natural disasters, which are now occurring at greater frequencies. Zandi also projects transition costs associated with moving from a fossil fuel-dominated economy to one driven by green energy will put a weight on the U.S. economy.

Jeffrey Sachs, an economics professor at Columbia University, says he is more focused on how the clean energy transition will be possible worldwide within the next 25 years.

“How can the whole world get a clean energy system?” asked Sachs. “Because if the U.S. does it and the others don’t do it, forget it. It doesn’t stop the world crisis.”

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

But former U.S. Secretary of Labor Robert Reich laments that not all countries have the wealth to invest in a transition to green energy. “It’s the poorest countries that are having the most difficulty adjusting,” according to Reich.

Nouriel Roubini, an economics and international business professor at New York University, says there will be pressure from stakeholders and society to make a green transition.

“We need to bring communities, workers, public and private institutions together to create value in a more collective, better way that's purpose-oriented,” said Mariana Mazzucato, a professor at University College London.

Money Report

14 mins ago

Top Wall Street analysts prefer these three stocks for the long haul

Rudy Giuliani 21 hours ago

Creditors demand Rudy Giuliani sell his $3.5 million Florida condo to pay debts

Watch the video above to see how top economists predict the climate crisis will affect the U.S. economy.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us