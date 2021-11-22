European Markets Start the Week on a Positive Note Despite Covid-19 Concerns; Telecom Italia Up 21%

European investors will be keeping an eye on the spread of Covid-19 across the continent after Germany and Austria re-imposed strict containment measures last week.

Another big market-moving event this week will be President Joe Biden's nomination for the next Federal Reserve chief.

Telecom Italia shares surged more than 22% in early trade after the company received a 10.8 billion euro ($12 billion) buyout proposal from U.S. fund KKR.

LONDON — European stocks were cautiously higher on Monday, shrugging off concerns over Covid-19 restriction measures on the continent.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 added 0.3% in early trade, with telecoms climbing 1.1% to lead gains as almost all sectors and major bourses entered positive territory.

The positive start for European markets echoes buoyant sentiment elsewhere; U.S. stock futures rose slightly in early premarket trading on Monday ahead of the holiday-shortened week stateside. U.S. markets will be closed on Thursday on Thanksgiving Day and the stock market closes early at 1 p.m. ET on Friday.

Stocks have a track record of posting gains in Thanksgiving week, which will potentially set the stage for a year-end Santa rally.

European investors will be keeping an eye on the spread of Covid-19 across the continent after Germany and Austria re-imposed strict containment measures last week.

Another big market-moving event this week will be President Joe Biden's nomination for the next Federal Reserve chief.

Biden is expected to announce his pick in the coming days, with current chairman Jerome Powell and Governor Lael Brainard considered the most likely candidates. Many expect a more dovish central bank if Brainard prevails, meaning it would take longer to tighten policies including raising interest rates.

Meanwhile, shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Monday trade as China kept its benchmark lending rate unchanged.

Data due on Monday includes the latest flash euro zone consumer confidence reading for November.

The big corporate news on Monday came from Italy, where Telecom Italia shares surged more than 22% in early trade after the company received a 10.8 billion euro ($12 billion) buyout proposal from U.S. fund KKR.

At the bottom of the European blue chip index, Swedish telecoms company Ericsson fell 4% after announcing a deal to buy cloud communications firm Vonage for $6.2 billion.

Enjoyed this article?

For exclusive stock picks, investment ideas and CNBC global livestream

Sign up for CNBC Pro

Start your free trial now

- CNBC's Yun Li contributed to this market report.