European Markets Retreat as Investors Watch Data, Powell Nomination and Covid Surge; Stoxx 600 Down 1.5%

LONDON — European stocks pulled back on Tuesday as markets monitored a Covid-19 surge, the prospect of U.S. rate hikes and the latest purchasing manager's index (PMI) data for the euro zone.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 fell 1.5% in early trade, with tech stocks sliding 2.9% to lead losses as all sectors slid into the red except for basic resources, which gained 0.2%.

European market attention on Tuesday will be focused on flash PMI data for the euro zone in November. The data will be the latest indication of the region's economic health as Covid cases surge in the region.

French and German PMIs both came in stronger than expected in November, while manufacturing supply bottlenecks continued to drag on factory production and drove up inflationary pressures.

On Monday, Germany's Health Minister Jens Spahn warned that "probably by the end of this winter, pretty much everyone in Germany will be vaccinated, recovered or dead ... That's the reality," he told a press conference. Germany is considering whether to implement stricter Covid measures and perhaps a partial lockdown like its neighbor, the Netherlands. Germany has one of the lowest vaccination rates in western Europe.

Market participants are also digesting the announcement Monday that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell was picked for a second four-year term to lead the central bank by President Joe Biden.

The move has driven expectations that the central bank will stay on its monetary path as the economy recovers from the pandemic and attempts to combat inflation. Biden had been under pressure to name a more progressive Democrat, rather than keep Republican Powell in the role.

Bets that the Fed will look to hike interest rates in 2022 have weakened the footing of risk assets.

Powell has guided the U.S. central bank and the country's economy through the pandemic recession, unleashing unprecedented monetary stimulus to keep financial markets afloat. His renomination now heads to the Senate for confirmation.

U.S. stocks initially reacted positively to the announcement but reversed course towards the end of the session and yields continued to rise. U.S. stock futures were steady in overnight trading on Monday.

Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Tuesday trade.

Earnings came from Severn Trent, Compass and Kingfisher on Tuesday.

In terms of individual share price movement, German conglomerate Thyssenkrupp fell 6.4% in early trade after a report that Swedish activist fund Cevian will place a 6.9% stake in the company.

At the top of the European blue chip index, Belgian real estate company Cofinimmo gained 2.4%.

— CNBC's Jeff Cox and Thomas Franck contributed to this report.