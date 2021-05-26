Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
United States

Bitcoin Hovers Around $40,000 After a Wild Week of Trading

By Sam Shead, CNBC

Omar Marques | LightRocket | Getty Images
  • The world's most popular cryptocurrency was trading at roughly $39,718 around 8 a.m. ET on Wednesday, according to Coin Metrics data.
  • All the other major digital coins were also in the green Wednesday.
  • Ethereum's price has risen over 10% in the last 24 hours to $2,813, while dogecoin's price has climbed a little over 4% to 35 cents a coin.

The price of bitcoin briefly climbed back above $40,000 on Wednesday morning, a week after its price tumbled 30% to around $30,000.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The world's most popular cryptocurrency was trading at roughly $40,770 around 2:40 a.m. ET on Wednesday, according to Coin Metrics data. The price fell back to $39,718 around 8 a.m. ET but was still up nearly 7% from the previous session.

Money Report

Amazon.com Inc. 3 mins ago

Amazon to Buy MGM Studios for $8.45 Billion

Economy 11 mins ago

Wage Rises and Labor Shortage a ‘Democratization' of U.S. Workforce, Fund Manager Says

All the other major digital coins were also in the green Wednesday. Ethereum's price has risen over 10% in the previous 24 hours to $2,813, while dogecoin's price has climbed a little over 4% to 35 cents a coin.

Last week's crypto sell-off came after authorities in China and the U.S. moved to tighten regulation and tax compliance on cryptocurrencies.

Chinese authorities called on Friday for tighter regulation on crypto mining and trading, reinforcing rules announced in 2017, and the U.S. Treasury announced Thursday that it would require stricter crypto compliance with the IRS.

But the cryptocurrency market is trying to recover some of the losses this week after it plunged again on Sunday to almost $31,000.

Bitcoin's latest price rise comes after Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Monday he spoke to bitcoin miners in North America about renewable energy solutions. Elsewhere, hedge fund billionaire Ray Dalio said in an article published on Monday that he has some bitcoin.

How another 'crypto winter' could affect Coinbase's stock price, according to Mizuho

Cramer sees 'one more cathartic decline' in bitcoin as a buy sign to those who missed crypto craze

Mohamed El-Erian says volatility in the price of cryptocurrency is here to stay

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

United StatesMarketsTechnologyElon MuskCryptocurrency
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us