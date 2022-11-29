Asia-Pacific Markets Mixed Ahead of China Factory Activity Data

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific shares were mixed on Wednesday ahead of the release of data on China's November factory activity, in which analysts are expecting to see a contraction for the second time in a row.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 pared earlier losses and traded 0.18% higher after reporting lower-than-expected monthly inflation data. The Nikkei 225 in Japan fell 0.42% and Topix slipped 0.41%.

South Korea's Kospi reversed losses to rise 0.45%. The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little changed.

Japan's Fast Retailing and electric-vehicle maker Xpeng are set to report earnings, and Fed Chair Jerome Powell will be delivering a speech at the Brookings Institution on Wednesday.

On Tuesday afternoon, China announced measures to boost vaccination among the elderly, an indicator which is seen as important for reopening the economy. But when asked if unrest over restrictions would lead to a shift in the zero-Covid policy, officials said they are "closely watching the virus as it evolves and mutates."

Overnight in the U.S., major indexes ended the session lower.

China's factory activity expected to contract for a second straight month

China's official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for November is expected to come in at 49, below the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction, according to analysts polled by Reuters.

That's slightly lower than the reading of 49.2 reported in October.

PMI readings are sequential and represent month-on-month changes in activity.

— Abigail Ng

China says it is 'closely watching' virus developments when asked about shift in policy

Chinese health authorities said that officials are "closely watching" the developments of Covid when asked if protests in the region would lead to shifts in its zero-Covid policy.

"China has been following and closely watching the virus as it evolves and mutates," officials said, according to a translation of Tuesday's briefing.

– Christine Wang, Evelyn Cheng

China announces measures to boost elderly vaccination

China's health authorities released a plan to boost elderly vaccination, according to a notice on the National Health Commission's website.

Hong Kong-listed shares of CanSino Biologics extended gains in the afternoon session and rose as much as 18% shortly after the announcement was posted.

The notice said authorities should use multiple data points to accurately identify target groups for vaccination for the elderly.

— Jihye Lee

Nasdaq and S&P 500 post third day down

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 3.07 points, or 0.01%, higher after trading down for much of the day. The index ended the day at 33,852.53.

Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite finished lower by 0.59%, to close at 10,983.78. The S&P 500 slipped by 0.16% to close at 3,957.63.

— Alex Harring