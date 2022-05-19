Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Asia-Pacific Markets Poised for Lower Open; China to Announce Its Benchmark Lending Rate

By Abigail Ng, CNBC

Toru Hanai | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Shares in the Asia Pacific markets are set to fall on Friday as investors watch for the release of China's benchmark lending rate.
  • Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio is set to start trading in Singapore, the third exchange its shares are listed on.
  • Investors will watch for the release of China's benchmark lending rate.

SINGAPORE — Shares in the Asia-Pacific markets were set to fall on Friday as a volatile trading week comes to a close and investors watch for the release of China's benchmark lending rate.

The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago and Osaka were both at 26,380, lower than the Nikkei 225's last close at 26,402.84.

Australia's SPI futures were also poised for a lower open at 7,048, compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close of 7,064.5.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio is set to start trading in Singapore, the third exchange its shares are listed on.

Jeremy Grantham says today's bubble is worse than 2000, calls stocks to at least double their losses

The sell-off has entered ‘a new phase,’ Allianz's El-Erian says. How investors can deal with it

Art Cashin of UBS says stocks are now at risk of even deeper sell-off

Apple may have to slide a lot further before the market sell-off stops, trader says

In other developments in the day ahead, China is expected to cut its benchmark lending rates, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

Money Report

Business 12 mins ago

Stephen Roach Calls Stagflation His Base Case, Warns Market Is Unprepared for the Consequences

Business 38 mins ago

Jim Cramer Predicts These 5 Charitable Trust Holdings Will Rebound ‘After the Smoke Clears'

Overnight on Wall Street, major U.S. stock indexes fell, with the S&P 500 moving closer to a bear market. Investors fear that the Fed hikes could tip the U.S. into a recession.

The S&P 500 fell 0.58% to 3,900.79, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 236.94 points, or 0.75%, to 31,253.13. The Nasdaq Composite was down 0.26% to 11,388.50. Those moves followed sharp drops on Wednesday.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was last at 102.724, falling from above 103 earlier this week.

The Japanese yen continued to strengthen and was last at 127.69 per dollar, while the Australian dollar was at $0.7044.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Local U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us