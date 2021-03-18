Pennsylvania

Following the IRS, Pa. Pushes Back Tax Deadline to May

  • Pennsylvania will delay its tax filing deadline from April 15 until May 17, after the Internal Revenue Service said it is delaying the federal tax filing deadline until May.
  • The move provides more breathing room for taxpayers and the IRS alike to cope with changes brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
  • Taxpayers who owe money would not face any further penalties or interest on final 2020 personal income tax returns and payments if they pay by May 17.

Pennsylvania will delay its tax filing deadline from April 15 until May 17, after the Internal Revenue Service said it is delaying the federal tax filing deadline until May 17, the state Department of Revenue said Thursday.

The state's tax-filing deadline is tied by law to the federal deadline, the department said.

The IRS announced its decision Wednesday. The move provides more breathing room for taxpayers and the IRS alike to cope with changes brought on by the pandemic.

The decision postpones when individual taxpayers must file their return and when their payment is due.

Pennsylvania's Department of Revenue said taxpayers who owe money would not face any further penalties or interest on final 2020 personal income tax returns and payments if they pay by May 17.

The IRS and state Department of Revenue are urging people to file as soon as possible. Taxpayers can also request an extension until October 15.

Those who make estimated income tax payments should continue to do so on the same filing schedule that they would normally follow, the department said.

