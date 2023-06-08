Google

Google among companies urging employees to return to office

By Scott Budman

NBC Universal, Inc.

After initially embracing long-term work from home, many tech companies have started urging employees to come back to the office, sometime with employees pushing back.

But this may actually turn the tide, Google is reportedly putting its tech foot down and ordering more people back to the office more often.

Gia Vang speaks with business and tech reporter Scott Budman about this in the video above.

news Jun 7

Google to Crack Down on Office Attendance, Asks Remote Workers to Reconsider

news Jun 7

Google Tells Employees in New York and Along the East Coast to Work From Home as Wildfire Smoke Fills the Air

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Googlereturn to office
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us