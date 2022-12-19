Hitting the Road for the Holidays? It's Likely Going to Cost Less to Gas Up

Drivers traveling this holiday season should have a little extra money to spend on gifts.

Gas prices are lower this week compared to this time last year in Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania suburbs, New Jersey and Delaware as drivers head into the year end holiday season, according to AAA.

Travelers within Philadelphia are paying slightly less than they did last year on regular gas as the current average is $3.53 per gallon compared to last year's average of $3.56 per gallon, AAA said.

AAA says in South Jersey, the current average is $3.26 for regular compared to $3.33 in 2021.

“The good news is that drivers will definitely be seeing the cheapest gas prices of the year, with national and Philadelphia 5-county gas prices trending below this time last year and the lowest prices since October 2021,” Jana Tidwell, public and government affairs manager for AAA Mid-Atlantic said.

Mid, premium and diesel gas on average in Philadelphia are, however, more expensive now than at this time last year with diesel gas taking the biggest hit with an average of $5.51 per gallon now compared to $3.97 last year.

In Delaware, the current average for a regular tank of gas is $3.06 per gallon, while last year's average in the first state was $3.29.

“The seasonal pattern of less driving due to shorter days, combined with lower oil costs, has been driving gas prices lower,” Tidwell added. “If this trend continues, many states could see their average prices below $3 a gallon by early next year.”

The national average for gas is $3.14 per gallon, last year's average was $3.30.

AAA said in a news release they expect nearly 1.3 million Philadelphia-area residents to travel over the year end holiday period, a 3.4% increase from last year.

