4 Philly-Area School Districts Rank Among Top 100 in Nation: Niche

Four Philadelphia-area school districts are among the top 100 in the country, according to new rankings by Niche and reported by Philadelphia Business Journal.

Radnor Township School District is the highest-ranked Pennsylvania school district in the nation, coming in at No. 14. It was joined in the top 100 by Tredyffrin-Easttown School District, which ranked at No. 27, Lower Merion School District at No. 42 and Unionville-Chadds Ford School District at No. 97.

Radnor Township School District has consistently ranked among the nation’s top districts, though it has been slowly dropping in Niche's rankings. Last year, it ranked at No. 12 and in 2020 it landed at No. 10.

Still, Radnor earned an “A+” grade from the Pittsburgh-based data company, which released its 2023 Best School Districts in America rankings on Tuesday.

For the rankings, which are now in their ninth year, Niche assessed 11,820 school districts in the United States, using data from the U.S. Department of Education, factors such as scores in state tests as well as the SAT and ACT, graduation rates, and college readiness.

It also takes into consideration academics, which is given by far the most weight in the rankings; teachers; culture and diversity; parent/student surveys on overall experience; resources and facilities; clubs and activities; and sports.

