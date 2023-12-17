PHOTOS: Boston celebrates 250th anniversary of the Tea Party Published 4 hours ago • Updated 1 hour ago Actors marched and dumped tea into Boston Harbor Saturday night to commemorate the iconic Boston Tea Party 250 years before. 7 photos 1/7 Stuart Cahill/Boston Herald via Getty Images Colonials march to the wharf as Boston celebrates the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. 2/7 Stuart Cahill/Boston Herald via Getty Images The Red Coats arrive as Boston celebrates the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. 3/7 Stuart Cahill/Boston Herald via Getty Images Re-enactors dump tea into the harbor as Boston celebrates the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. 4/7 NBC10 Boston Tea being dumped in Boston Harbor on the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. 5/7 NBC10 Boston Tea being dumped in Boston Harbor on the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. 6/7 NBC10 Boston Tea dumped in Boston Harbor on the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. 7/7 NBC10 Boston Fireworks go off to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. This article tagged under: boston tea party More Photo Galleries Photos: The Israel-Hamas War See how Thanksgiving Day parade balloons have changed over the years & other fun facts See photos from the ‘March for Israel' rally in Washington, D.C. Photos: Lewiston, Maine, shooting leaves more than a dozen dead