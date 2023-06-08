A former Temple University assistant football coach is accused of secretly recording six women he had hired as dog sitters.

Amanda Jonas Lorentson, a lawyer representing the six women, filed civil complaints this week on their behalf against former Temple assistant coach Antoine Smith, Temple University, and the dog walking app Rover.

“We feel confident in the basis of our complaints because of the communications that he had with these women during the time that they were in his home,” Lorentson told NBC10.

According to the complaints, Smith had hired the women to watch his dogs, either through the Rover app or his position at Temple. Lorentson told NBC10 Smith paid the women through Venmo.

Lorentson said Smith used hidden cameras to record the women while they were in the shower and bedroom.

“The equipment was disguised as various household objects,” Lorentson said. “Bluetooth speakers, digital alarm clock, AC adapters, and a wall clock.”

Lorentson said the alleged recording devices violated the wiretapping act.

“In order for you to record someone, you have to have their permission to record audio,” she said.

Lorentson also said Pennsylvania law goes a step further with video.

“That you are not permitted to record someone in a place where they would have a reasonable expectation of privacy,” she said. “Clearly in a place where you’re sleeping, reasonable expectation of privacy, in a bathroom.”

Lorentson said Smith sent one of the women a text message at the same time she unplugged one of the alleged cameras in the bathroom.

“That same minute, 5:56 p.m., Antoine Smith, alerted to something we assume, texted her right away, ‘Oh my plans have changed. I can come home,’” Lorentson said.

Smith denied that the AC adapter was a camera and instead said it was a Bluetooth device, according to text messages provided by Lorentson.

Lorentson said her client filed a complaint with Philadelphia Police. Police told NBC10 they are investigating the case.

NBC10 went to Smith’s home for a response to the allegations. He declined to speak with us. His lawyer, Fortunata Perri Jr., issued a statement on his behalf.

“The allegations being made are false and without merit,” Perri Jr. wrote. “There is no evidence that anyone was observed or recorded in a bathroom or bedroom.”

Temple University also issued a statement.

“While Temple University does not comment on personnel matters or pending litigation, we can confirm that Mr. Smith is no longer employed by the university,” a spokesperson wrote. “Temple is currently reviewing the complaint and will respond in the appropriate forum.”

A spokesperson for Rover issued a statement as well.

“There is no place in our community for people who knowingly violate the privacy of others,” a Rover spokesperson wrote. “After learning of allegations of wrongdoing in April 2022, our 24/7 Trust and Safety team conducted an investigation and removed Mr. Smith from our platform. Although he never booked a pet service through the Rover platform, we take all allegations seriously.”

As for Rover’s response that they canceled Smith’s account more than a year ago, Lorentson told NBC10 Smith had at least two accounts, one of which was active until March of this year. A Rover spokesperson declined to comment on that statement.