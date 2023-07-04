Wawa Welcome America

16 days of free events celebrating Freedom and Liberty | June 19 – July 4, 2023

Wawa Welcome America 2023: Free July 4th fun in photos

By Dan Stamm and Kaleah Mcilwain

From a Celebration of Freedom at Independence Hall to a patriotic parade to the party on the Parkway to the concert -- featuring Demi Lovato and Ludacris -- to the fireworks finale it's been a July 4th to remember in Philadelphia.

Here's a look at the sights of free July 4th Philly fun at the 2023 Wawa Welcome America festival.

(Share your photos by clicking here.)

27 photos
1/27
NBC10
The Celebration of Freedom kicked off the Wawa Welcome America festivities on July 4th.
2/27
Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images
National Park Service deputy superintendent Amnesty Kochanowski is seen at the Celebration of Freedom Ceremony during Wawa Welcome America on July 04, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
3/27
Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images
Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph is seen at the Celebration of Freedom Ceremony walking with a person decked out in American flag gear.
4/27
Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is seen at the Celebration of Freedom Ceremony during Wawa Welcome America on July 04, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
5/27
Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images
(L-R) Senator Vincent J. Hughes, Philadelphia Police Commissioner, Danielle M. Outlaw, Mayor of Philadelphia Jim Kenney and Letitia “Letty” Santarelli are seen at the Celebration of Freedom.
6/27
NBC10
The Wawa Foundation Hero Foundation finalists that were honored at the ceremony.
7/27
A patriotic person watching festivities.
8/27
NBC10
Miss Pennsylvania waves during the Salute to America Independence Day Parade.
9/27
NBC10
An American flag during the parade.
10/27
NBC10 - Lauren Mayk
Tim Furlong and Aunyea Lachelle getting ready for action.
11/27
Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Welcome America, Inc. & Visit Philadelphia
General atmosphere prior to Wawa Welcome America 2023 July 4th Concert at Benjamin Franklin Parkway on July 04, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
12/27
Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Welcome America, Inc. & Visit Philadelphia
Check out this guy’s T-shirt.
13/27
Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Welcome America, Inc. & Visit Philadelphia
Philly Surfers perform prior to Wawa Welcome America 2023 July 4th Concert at Benjamin Franklin Parkway on July 04, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
14/27
Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Welcome America, Inc. & Visit Philadelphia
Ludacris started off the Wawa Welcome America 2023 July 4th Concert at Benjamin Franklin Parkway after a weather delay.
15/27
Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Welcome America, Inc. & Visit Philadelphia
Ludacris thrilled the crowd.
16/27
He had fans moving.
17/27
The concertgoers were thrilled.
18/27
Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Welcome America, Inc. & Visit Philadelphia
Adam Blackstone was next to take the stage during Wawa Welcome America 2023 July 4th Concert.
19/27
Boyz II Men legacy group WanMor performed along with Blackstone.
20/27
You couldn't help but dance.
21/27
Demi Lovato closed out the concert.
22/27
NBC10
Demi Lovato rocked the stage.
23/27
Then it was time for fireworks.
24/27
25/27
26/27
27/27
What a blast it was.

This article tagged under:

Wawa Welcome AmericaJuly 4th

