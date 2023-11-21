The Rolling Stones to perform on a ‘Ruby Tuesday' in Philly next year

It’ll be a “Ruby Tuesday” in Philly next year as a legendary band is set to perform in the city of brotherly love.

The Rolling Stones announced Tuesday that they’ll perform at Lincoln Financial Field on Tuesday, June 11, 2024. It’s all part of the band’s brand new tour across 16 cities in the U.S. and Canada.

Here’s what you need to know.

Who are the Rolling Stones?

The Rolling Stones are an English rock band that formed in London in 1962. The band has gone through multiple lineup changes over the years with the current lineup featuring original lead vocalist Mick Jagger, original guitarist Keith Richards and guitarist Ronnie Wood, who joined the band in 1976.

As a critical part of the British Invasion in 1964, the Stones gained fame and acclaim with popular hits such as “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” “Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” “Honky Tonk Women,” “Sympathy for the Devil,” “Gimme Shelter,” and “Brown Sugar.” The Stones are one one of the best-selling bands of all time, and have sold over 250 million albums worldwide.

The Stones have also won three Grammy Awards, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and were inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1989. They also recorded the all-time highest-grossing concert tour three times by 2007 and were the highest-earning live act of the year in 2021.

What do we know about the Rolling Stones’ new tour?

Last month, The Rolling Stones released “Hackney Diamonds,” their first album of original material in 18 years.

Tuesday, the band announced they’re taking it on the road.

Starting on April 28 in Houston and concluding in Santa Clara, California, on July 17, the Stones will make their way across the U.S. and Canada.

The tour hits 16 major cities, including New Orleans, Las Vegas, Seattle, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Denver, Chicago, Los Angeles and Vancouver, British Columbia.

Fans can expect to experience the Stones’ most popular hits as well as new tracks from “Hackney Diamonds,” the band’s “best new work in decades,” as The Associated Press’ Jocelyn Noveck wrote in her review of the album. She argues the 12-song collection is “tight, focused, full of heart and swagger.”

When was the last time the Rolling Stones performed in the U.S.?

The Stones last performed across the U.S. in 2021 for their No Filter tour, marking the first time the band had toured without drummer Charlie Watts since 1963. Watts, the self-effacing and unshakeable Rolling Stones drummer who helped anchor one of rock’s greatest rhythm sections, died in August 2021. He was 80.

Where and when in the U.S. will the Rolling Stones perform next year?

The Stones will perform in the following U.S. cities on the following dates:

Sunday, April 28, 2024 NRG Stadium Houston, TX

Thursday, May 2, 2024 Jazz Fest New Orleans, LA

Tuesday, May 7, 2024 State Farm Stadium Glendale, AZ

Saturday, May 11, 2024 Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas, NV

Wednesday, May 15, 2024 Lumen Field Seattle, WA

Thursday, May 23, 2024 MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ

Thursday, May 30, 2024 Gillette Stadium Foxboro, MA

Monday, June 3, 2024 Camping World Stadium Orlando, FL

Friday, June 7, 2024 Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, GA

Tuesday, June 11, 2024 Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia, PA

Saturday, June 15, 2024 Cleveland Browns Stadium Cleveland, OH

Thursday, June 20, 2024 Empower Field at Mile High Denver, CO

Thursday, June 27, 2024 Soldier Field Chicago, IL

Friday, July 5, 2024 BC Place Vancouver, BC

Wednesday, July 10, 2024 SoFi Stadium Los Angeles, CA

Wednesday, July 17, 2024 Levi’s® Stadium Santa Clara, CA

When can you buy tickets?

Tickets will be on sale on Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. local time.