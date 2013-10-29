Spotlight! The National Dog Show

National-Dog-Show-Logo1

Calling all animal lovers. The National Dog Show presented by Purina is back. On November 16th and 17th come out to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks. See over 1500 of the top American Kennel Club sanctioned dogs from the country compete. Find out if your favorite breed takes home a title. Plus agility dogs, flyball, family fun zone over 175 different breeds on hand all day long.

Tickets are still available.

Where:    Greater Philadelphia Expo Center
                 100 Stanton Avenue
                  Oaks, PA 19456
When:      November 16 & 17
Contact:   http://nds.nationaldogshow.com/kcp.php
 

