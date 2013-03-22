Spotlight! Chocolate Symphony

Celebrate Cinco De Mayo while supporting a great cause. On May 5th, the Chocolate Symphony Garden Party is back! Chocolate lovers will enjoy a feast of treats created by our area's most notable pastry chefs and chocolatiers. There will be exciting live and silent auctions, entertainment, and more. Proceeds will benefit the Delaware Valley Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association.

For tickets, visit https://www.alz.org/desjsepa/in_my_community_11808.asp

Where: Glen Foerd on the Delaware

5001 Grant Ave Philadelphia, PA



When: May 5,2013



Contact: 800-272-3900

