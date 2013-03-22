Spotlight! Chocolate Symphony

By Gillian Alston

CHOCOLATE2013

Celebrate Cinco De Mayo while supporting a great cause. On May 5th, the Chocolate Symphony Garden Party is back! Chocolate lovers will enjoy a feast of treats created by our area's most notable pastry chefs and chocolatiers. There will be exciting live and silent auctions, entertainment, and more. Proceeds will benefit the Delaware Valley Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association.

For tickets, visit https://www.alz.org/desjsepa/in_my_community_11808.asp

Where: Glen Foerd on the Delaware
    5001 Grant Ave Philadelphia, PA

When: May 5,2013

Contact: 800-272-3900
 

Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us