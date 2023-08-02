The mob-family-focused "The Sopranos" was a hit unlike anything that came before its legendary run on HBO from 1999 to 2007.

And, now, you can own a floating piece of the show's history as, "The Stugots," Tony Soprano's famous boat from the show, is now for sale through United Yacht Sales.

The company said that the boat is currently docked in Stamford, Connecticut.

However, the vessel is no longer called "The Stugots," notes the listing for the boat. Instead, the fictional New Jersey mob boss' former yacht -- a 1999 Cape Fear 47 Sportfish -- is now named "NEVER ENOUGH."

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Also, the company pointed out that this is not the first time the iconic vessel has been listed for sale.

"My client purchased this Cape Fear in 2016 mostly because he and his family love to fish," United Yacht Sales broker Paul Ouimette said in a statement. "Of course there is a cool factor to having the boat that was in The Sopranos and makes for a great conversation piece. People want to experience a piece of television history."

The company lists the yacht as a "classic Carolina-style Custom Sportfishing Boat" built by Paul Wetsig, a North Carolina-based shipbuilder.

"My client hates to sell this boat," Ouimette said. "But his kids are older and the need for a larger sportfishing boat is outweighing holding on to a piece of TV history."

This wasn't Tony Soprano's only boat, noted the sales company.

Over the course of the series, the family's patriarch owned three boats. The boat for sale was used in Season 1 and another boat -- a Egg Harbor 43 Sportyacht -- was used in the second season under the same "The Stugots" name.

Later, Soprano owned "The Stugots II," which the company noted, was a 55-foot Ocean Yacht.

The sellers are asking $299,900 for this piece of buoyant American cinematic history.

Interest in seeing the boat can be directed to UYS yacht broker Paul Ouimette at (203) 913-2079 or by email at PaulO@UnitedYacht.com.