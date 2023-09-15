Rittenhouse Square Fine Art Show returns with over 140 exhibiting artists

More than 140 professional artists will exhibit their work at the Rittenhouse Square Fine Art Show in Philadelphia this weekend.

This popular three-day event, which runs from Friday, Sept. 15 through Sunday, Sept. 17, is the oldest outdoor fine arts show in the country.

The event happens twice a year and earlier in June the show marked its 96th year.

Original fine art will be represented at the show and artists' work will include, drawings, pastels, mixed media, oil and acrylics, printmaking, watercolors, and sculptures.

Artists will line the perimeter of Rittenhouse Square Park while the student artists and the community involvement partners will be in the center of the square.

The art show will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and then from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information visit www.rittenhousesquareart.com.