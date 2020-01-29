New Barbie Line Includes Dolls With Vitiligo, No Hair, Prosthetic Limbs and More

Since Barbie's Fashionista line launched five years ago, Mattel has added a wide variety of dolls. Some differ in physical ways like skin tone and body type, while others reflect differently abled physical conditions that require the use of wheelchairs and prosthetic limbs.

In the 2020 line of Fashionistas, the new additions include a doll with vitiligo and a doll with no hair, in addition to a doll who uses a golden prosthetic leg. In a statement, Mattel says the line — now made up of 176 dolls with nine body types, 35 skin tones and 94 hairstyles — "is continuing the journey to represent global diversity and inclusivity in the fashion doll aisle ... by adding a doll with the skin condition vitiligo, a doll with no hair, a doll with a darker skin tone that uses a gold prosthetic limb, and a Ken with long rooted hair (all for the first-time)."

Mattel worked with a dermatologist to ensure that vitiligo was appropriately represented. The company hopes the doll will allow kids to "play out even more stories they see in the world around them," according to its statement.

The doll without hair was designed for girls who may be experiencing hair loss.

The 2020 Fashionistas also include a doll with dark skin tone who uses a prosthetic limb and a Ken doll with long rooted hair. (Ken dolls normally have plastic hair.)

Both the doll with vitiligo and the long-haired Ken doll are available for purchase now. The remainder of the 2020 line hits stores this summer.



